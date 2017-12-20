Battle Of The Bomber: Who Shined The Brightest In This Sequin Jacket?

Shining, shining, shining. This sequin Gucci bomber is sure to turn heads with all it’s sparkle and shine.

The $6500.00 embroidered green and purple sequin jacket has been worn by both Mariah Carey and Missy Elliot and we want to know: who styled it best?

Mariah Carey arrived to the premiere of the Lego Batman Movie wearing the Gucci bomber back in February. The singer paired the look with some dark denim skinny jeans and silver platform peep-toe heels. She wore a diamond necklace and diamond bracelets to add to the bling. Talk about a not-so-casual, casual, look that only Mariah Carey can pull off.

Missy Elliot was spotted paparazzi ready before hitting the stage with long time friend, Janet Jackson.

The 46-year-old rapper gave us a modern day Under Construction look, wearing head to toe Gucci. She paired the sequin bomber with a sparkly Gucci headband, Gucci trackpants, and Gucci sneakers. She looks so good in the brand!

Beauties, we have to know, who styled this bedazzled bomber best? Mariah Carey or Missy Elliot? Take our poll below.

