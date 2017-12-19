Fasho Celebrity News
#WTFasho CHICAGO: “Good Kid” Gunned Down Delivering Papers

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

It’s easy to become numb to reports of gun deaths in Chicago, but not the killing of 15-year-old Brian Jasso.

Police say Jasso and his stepfather were delivering newspapers early Sunday morning when he was gunned down by gang members. They believe it must have been a case of mistaken identity, because Brian had no record of any run-ins with law enforcement, and he was out trying to earn a little money to buy Christmas presents.

Jasso and his stepfather were in their car when it was bumped from behind. The passenger of that car then shot Jasso in the head. Cops say the suspects may have been seeking retribution for the killings of two people a few hours earlier. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • A “good guy with a gun” wouldn’t have been able to do anything about this.
  • The real problem in Chicago is a lack of effective law enforcement. They need to look to New York for how to make things safer.
  • President Trump often talks about curbing gang violence.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

