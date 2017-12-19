Fasho Celebrity News
JANET JACKSON: Spotted With Ex

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Did Janet Jackson just celebrate the end of her tour with a new beginning for a long-ago ex?

The New York Post reports that Miss Jackson wrapped her long-delayed State of the World tour at an Atlanta steakhouse — where she got up close and personal with Jermaine Dupri, who she dated for more than seven years. A party guest tells the paper, “They arrived together right after the show. He was dressed in a long hooded cloak. It seemed like he was trying to fly under the radar.”

According to the snitch, Janet was in a good mood all night and was “thrilled the restaurant made vegan options for her. She was super friendly, saying hi to everyone.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Hopefully, this means we’ll see more of Janet in the near future.
  • Janet and Jermaine split right after Michael‘s death — maybe family issues played a part.
  • They can make beautiful music together in more ways than one.
Source: Radio One

