Snoop Dogg Goes After George Zimmerman Over Jay Z Threat

Snoop Dogg has put George Zimmerman on notice.

As previously reported, the man cleared of all charges in the shooting of Trayvon Martin has threatened to “beat”Jay-Z and “feed him to an alligator” over the rapper’s planned documentary about the 2012 killing.

The Blast reported that Zimmerman made the threats over a production team “harassing” his family in Florida.

“I know how to handle people who f–k with me,” he reportedly told the site. “I have since February 2012.”

Zimmerman provided no details of the alleged harassment, but the threat prompted Snoop Dogg to come to Jay-Z’s defense.

“If one hair on Jays hair is touched that’s when the revolution will b televised,” he wrote on Instagram Sunday.

Zimmerman was cleared of second-degree murder or manslaughter charges in the shooting of Martin, the unarmed black teenager whose killing unleashed furious debate across the U.S. over racial profiling, self-defense and equal justice.

The Blast’s report said that the documentary is based off of Lisa Bloom’s book, “Suspicious Nation.”

The film was going to be made with The Weinstein Company, but is now in limbo amid multiple sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

