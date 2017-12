There’s nothing like the holiday spirit!

These best buds, Kelly Rowland and Ciara, brought some holiday cheer to children at the Seattle’s Children’s Hospital.

Such an amazing day at @seattlechildren’s with my friend @ciara today! The kids are so precious. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wbhplEztoi — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) December 16, 2017

I’m loving this!

