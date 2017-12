Diddy made it known last night that he’s ready to take his talents to the NFL. After news was released that the Carolina Panthers are expected to go up for sale at the end of the year, Sean Combs had a few words.

I’m alllllll the way here for the Carolina (black) Panthers. I must not be the only one because Colin Kaepernick and Steph Curry wants a piece of the pie.

I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen! https://t.co/sDR4ciciY8 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 18, 2017

