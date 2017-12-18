Fasho Celebrity News
DIDDY: Could He Become an NFL Owner?

December 18, 2017
Sean “Diddy” Combs has long aspired to break into the world of sports, and it looks like he’s put his cards on the table. He says he wants to buy the Carolina Panthers in the wake of the Jerry Richardson workplace misconduct scandal.

Richardson, who’s owned the Panthers since their inception, has announced he’s selling the team at the end of the season. According to Sports Illustrated, he’s settled claims with at least four women, and he also used a racial epithet with an African-American employee.

Last night (Sunday), Diddy wrote on Instagram, “Attention to the Carolina PANTHERS! ATTENTION NFL! This is a chance to make history! There are NO AFRICAN AMERICAN MAJORITY OWNERS IN THE NFL! I WOULD LIKE TO BUY THE CAROLINA PANTHERS! Let’s GOOOOOOO! Spread the word. Tell the world! No joke.”

The Panthers are estimated to be worth more than $1 billion. We don’t know whether Diddy could pony up that kind of cash or if he’d need investment partners.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Carolina would be a great place for a black owner. Cam Newton is the face of the franchise, and Charlotte wants to be the poster city for the New South.
  • Could this be a deal like Jay Z and the Nets, where really Diddy owns a tiny percentage of the team but brings a ton of publicity?
  • Diddy is rich. Forbes says he raked in $130 million in the past year.
  • If he were serious, he would’ve started with a quiet phone call behind the scenes, not an Instagram post.
