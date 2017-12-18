Fasho Celebrity News
SARAH PALIN: Son Arrested

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted December 18, 2017
Sarah Palin‘s oldest son Track Palin is in trouble with the law — again.

Track was arrested Saturday on charges related to domestic violence. Specifically, Wasilla, Alaska cops charged him with felony burglary, misdemeanor reckless assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief. There’s no word on what he did to rack up those charges.

It’s his second domestic violence arrest in two years. In January 2016, Track was busted for drunkenly assaulting a woman while in possession of a firearm. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Sounds like he went over to his ex-girlfriend’s house and caused a ruckus.
  • Track has two kids with two different women. No word on whether either of them was the victim here.
  • If you’re the former governor’s son and you still get arrested, you almost certainly did something bad.
Photos