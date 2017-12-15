Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

CHARLOTTESVILLE: Driver Charged With First-Degree Murder

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

The alleged white supremacist who drove his car into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one person and injuring 19, is now charged with first-degree murder.

20-year-old James Alex Fields is accused of deliberately plowing his car into the crowd which had assembled to protest a white nationalist rally. 32-year-old Heather Heyer was struck and killed. Prosecutors initially sought a second-degree murder charge but asked that it be upgraded to first-degree murder, and the judge agreed there was probable cause. He is also charged with eight counts of “aggravated malicious wounding.” The case will now go to a grand jury. (USA Today)

FASHO THOUGHTS:

  • Prosecutors say there were actually more than 19 people injured in the attack.
  • Everyone has seen the footage. How can he possibly be defended?
  • People who know Fields say he is a white supremacist who was fascinated with Nazisim.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

charged , CHARLOTTESVILLE , donjuanfasho , driver , Fasho Celebrity News , first degree , murder , With

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 22 hours ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 22 hours ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 23 hours ago
12.14.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 1 week ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 3 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 4 weeks ago
11.20.17
Photos