CHARLOTTESVILLE: Driver Charged With First-Degree Murder

The alleged white supremacist who drove his car into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one person and injuring 19, is now charged with first-degree murder.
20-year-old James Alex Fields is accused of deliberately plowing his car into the crowd which had assembled to protest a white nationalist rally. 32-year-old Heather Heyer was struck and killed. Prosecutors initially sought a second-degree murder charge but asked that it be upgraded to first-degree murder, and the judge agreed there was probable cause. He is also charged with eight counts of “aggravated malicious wounding.” The case will now go to a grand jury. (USA Today)
FASHO THOUGHTS:
- Prosecutors say there were actually more than 19 people injured in the attack.
- Everyone has seen the footage. How can he possibly be defended?
- People who know Fields say he is a white supremacist who was fascinated with Nazisim.
