CHARLOTTESVILLE: Driver Charged With First-Degree Murder

The alleged white supremacist who drove his car into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one person and injuring 19, is now charged with first-degree murder.

20-year-old James Alex Fields is accused of deliberately plowing his car into the crowd which had assembled to protest a white nationalist rally. 32-year-old Heather Heyer was struck and killed. Prosecutors initially sought a second-degree murder charge but asked that it be upgraded to first-degree murder, and the judge agreed there was probable cause. He is also charged with eight counts of “aggravated malicious wounding.” The case will now go to a grand jury. (USA Today)

FASHO THOUGHTS:

Prosecutors say there were actually more than 19 people injured in the attack.

Everyone has seen the footage. How can he possibly be defended?

People who know Fields say he is a white supremacist who was fascinated with Nazisim.

