Family Style: Baby Luna Shows Up Her Parents With This Epic Streetstyle Shot

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 40 mins ago
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and baby Luna were spotted leaving their hotel to do some shopping while in New York City. They are such a cute family!

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - December 12, 2017

Source: Alessio Botticelli / Getty

Chrissy and John both kept it in darker colors. Chrissy wore leather like pants by the Row, with black lace up Yeezy boots, a white t-shirt and a Balenciaga gray cardigan. She draped her black coat over her shoulders. John wore dark gray jeans ripped at the knees, with a black t-shirt and a navy blue coat. While they both look ready for their streetstyle shot, it was their daughter, Luna who stole the show!

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - December 12, 2017

Source: Alessio Botticelli / Getty

Luna was spotted in a pink pea coat with a teal dress underneath. Her cute, white ballet flats had an oversized pom pom on each one. Adorable!

BuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York Ð December 13, 2017

Source: Josiah Kamau / Getty

Talk about streetstyle perfection, family style!

