News
Home > News

Nelly Is Free To Go After Prosecutors Drop His Rape Case

Reports say there was nothing the law could do after the alleged victim decided to drop all charges.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 39 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Los Angeles Premiere of Apple Music's CAN'T STOP WON'T STOP: A BAD BOY STORY

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Nelly is a free man after a woman accused him of rape.

As previously reported, the alleged victim refused to cooperate with prosecutors after claiming she was assaulted by the rapper on his tour bus in Washington. Suddenly deciding she wouldn’t press charges after all, her silence made it impossible for prosecutors to proceed with any action against Nelly, TMZ reports.

The site states that the woman’s  “attorney said the pressure of accusing a huge star like Nelly was just too much for her client.”

Thoughts? Chime in here.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 22 hours ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 22 hours ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 23 hours ago
12.14.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 1 week ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 3 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 4 weeks ago
11.20.17
Photos