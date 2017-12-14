Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

DISNEY DEAL: Blockbuster Deal To Buy Large Part Of FOX

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

The Walt Disney Company has announced a blockbuster deal to acquire a large piece of 21st Century Fox.

The deal, which is worth about $52 billion, was confirmed early this morning and will be subject to the regulatory process. Disney’s largest acquisition ever will include Fox’s film and TV studio, the National Geographic and FX cable channels, regional sports networks and a 30 percent stake in Hulu. FOX will retain control of FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network and FOX Sports.

Disney chairman and CEO Robert Iger,who had been set to leave the position in 2019, now says he’ll stay until 2021. Meanwhile,  66, has been set to exit his post in 2019, but amid the deal, he has extended his contract through 2021. FOX Chairman Rupert Murdoch is expected to take on a senior Disney executive role. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Disney wants to start its own streaming service and compete with Netflix. The addition of FOX’s catalog should let them do that.
  • Once the deal goes through, Disney will own franchises like The SimpsonsThe X-Files and comic book characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four. 
  • Robert Iger had been rumored to be exploring a possible run for president in 2020, but he insisted today on Good Morning America that he will stay at Disney until the end of 2021, “so do the math.”
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Blockbuster , Buy , deal , DISNEY DEAL , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , fox , large , Of , PArt , to

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 7 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 3 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 4 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos