OMAROSA: Insists She Resigned And Wasn’t Fired

Omarosa Manigault Newman appeared on Good Morning America today to set the record straight about her departure from the White House and insists she resigned and wasn’t fired, contrary to media reports.

The former Apprentice star, who worked as the director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, denied all of the reports suggesting that she was physically removed by Secret Service after trying to gain access to the White House residence. She also denied reports of a shouting match with Chief of Staff John Kelly and says they had a straightforward discussion about her resignation which, she insists, had always been planned for a year into President Trump‘s term.

The Secret Service backed up her story and says it had no part in removing Omarosa from the White House. All it did was deactivate her access to the complex, which means that if Omarosa is going to work until her last day on January 20th, she’ll have to do it somewhere other than the White House. Omarosa also claimed that the reports about high drama involving her departure were fabricated by reporter April Ryan whom she says has had a personal vendetta against her.

TMZ also caught up with Omarosa who said she still has a good relationship with President Trump and sees politics in her future, possibly as an undersecretary or an ambassador.

Fasho Thoughts:

She insists that if there was really a lot of screaming, cursing and fighting with John Kelly, someone would have taken video or pictures. She’s got a point. Unless of course it was behind closed doors.

It’s not hard to believe the reports that Omarosa caused a scene.

She’s being diplomatic and downplaying everything. Obviously she doesn’t want to burn any bridges and she still sees a future in politics, although it seems unlikely that anyone other than Trump would ever consider hiring her.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: