Meek Mill Ft. Young Thug – “We Ball” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Meek Mill & Young Thug come together to shed light on the Wins & Losses in their life experiences. When I listen to “We Ball” it speaks to me in many ways including my most crazy moments in life that brought me some amazing Wins and some heartfelt losses. Meek And Thugger Thugger show their respects for not just their loved ones but the loved ones of others every where. Watch Meek Mill and Thugger Speak to the pain from Cemetery to the house of the lord. For an incarcerated Meek Mill to deliver such powerful content despite all of the hurt that he is faced with, says a lot about his Character. Free Meek Mill…Watch “We Ball” visual below.

