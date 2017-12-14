Meek Mill Ft. Young Thug – “We Ball” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Meek Mill & Young Thug come together to shed light on the Wins & Losses in their life experiences. When I listen to “We Ball” it speaks to me in many ways including my most crazy moments in life that brought me some amazing Wins and some heartfelt losses. Meek And Thugger Thugger show their respects for not just their loved ones but the loved ones of others every where. Watch Meek Mill and Thugger Speak to the pain from Cemetery to the house of the lord. For an incarcerated Meek Mill to deliver such powerful content despite all of the hurt that he is faced with, says a lot about his Character. Free Meek Mill…Watch “We Ball” visual below.
Brotherly Love: 14 Rappers From Philadelphia
Brotherly Love: 14 Rappers From Philadelphia
1. Cassidy1 of 11
2. Eve2 of 11
3. Peedi Crakk & Omillio Sparks3 of 11
4. Charlie Baltimore4 of 11
5. Meek Mill5 of 11
6. Black Thought & Quest Love6 of 11
7. Freeway7 of 11
8. Young Gunz: Chris & Neef8 of 11
9. Beanie Sigel9 of 11
10. Schooly D10 of 11
11. Lady B11 of 11
Follow The Crown :
http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Soundcloud.com/TheKingSharif
Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps