Newly Elected Senator Doug Jones Celebrates Win With 'Teach Me How To Dougie'

Twitter wasn't ready.

Posted 13 hours ago
Democratic Senate Candidate Doug Jones Holds Campaign With Sen. Cory Booker At Alabama State University

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

On Tuesday night, Democrat Doug Jones beat Republican Roy Moore for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The victory was monumental considering a Democrat from Alabama hasn’t won a Senate seat in 25 years. Not to mention, Moore has been accused of sexually assaulting teenagers and his absurd views include believing America was great when slavery was legal.

Jones won with a huge percent of the Black vote.

A highlight of his win last night came after his victory speech. He walked off stage to Cali Swag District‘s 2010 banger “Teach Me How to Dougie.”

Twitter couldn’t deal. Swipe through to check out what people had to say.

