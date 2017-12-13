OMG: Surgeon Is Charged For Marking Initials On Patients’ Liver

It’s common for an artist to take pride in their work by signing their name on it. A surgeon, on the other hand, should stay clear of the artist stamp. One British surgeon didn’t get the memo and he was charged on two counts of assault.

Simon Bramhall, 53, pleaded guilty to burning his initials into the livers of two patients during their transplant operations. He used an argon beam coagulator, which seals bleeding blood vessels using an electric beam. Prosecutor Tony Badenoch called the brandings “an intentional application of unlawful force to a patient whilst anesthetized.” He also described the case as one “without legal precedent in criminal law.”

According to BBC reports, the initials shouldn’t harm the liver and the markings usually disappear. However, one liver might have already been damaged since it didn’t heal, making the initials still visible.

What’s Bramhall’s response to all this?

He said he made “a mistake.” He committed the offenses in 2013 and resigned from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, England in 2014. Right now he’s free on bail and set to be sentenced on January 12, 2017.

