GOOGLE: The Most Popular Search Terms of 2017

Google has released its annual list of the top searches of the year and Hurricane Irma, which slammed into Florida as a category 4 hurricane, was the top trending story of 2017.

After the devastating storm, the second-most searched term was “Matt Lauer” and “Tom Petty” was third. Other popular searches included “Las Vegas Shooting,” “Solar Eclipse,” “Fidget Spinner” and “Hurricane Harvey.”

Matt Lauer, the Today show co-host who was sacked by multiple allegations of sexual harassment, was the most-searched person in 2017, followed by royal-to-be Meghan Markle, Harvey Weinstein, Michael Flynn and Kevin Spacey.

More people wanted to learn “How to Make Slime” and “How to Make Solar Eclipse Glasses.” The most-searched movie was It. “Despacito” was the top-trending song and 13 Reasons Why was the TV show everyone wanted to know about. (The Hollywood Reporter)

