Ty Dolla $ign – “Side Effects” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Taylor Gang’s Ty Dolla Sign gives you the story of a guy who seeks out a woman, falls in love and creates a happy family of his own. However the guy’s past life wheels him back to his old habits which entail smoking, drinking, etc . The side effects of having a good thing and being pulled back to the other side for the sake of quick enjoyment can cause you to risk something you have always desired. We see similar stories all the time which Ty Dolla Sign renames it “Side Effects.” Watch the video below.
