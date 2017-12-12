Jimmy Kimmel Holds His Baby Billy For A Monologue About Healthcare That’ll Tug At Your Heart Strings

The talk amongst late-night viewers throughout 2017 has been about which hosts are brave enough to constantly state their opinions on the government in such an intense political climate. Jimmy Kimmel has both gained a large percentage of viewership and critical acclaim for his super personal take on his political content, being very outspoken about many issues–most mostly healthcare, since dealing with his newborn son’s abundant health issues.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host has been enlisting the help of guest-hosts for his show a few times in the past couple of weeks while helping his son Billy recover from his heart surgery. Kimmel returned to his show on Monday night with son Billy in his arms to provide an update on his son’s improving health, while once again emotionally calling on Congress to fully fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

My son Billy helped me with the monologue last night… #FundCHIPNow and sign up for #ACA here https://t.co/fMZZTScweF DEADLINE 12/15!! pic.twitter.com/L9qNTbj3R4 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) December 12, 2017

A visibly emotional Jimmy joked, “Daddy cries on TV, but Billy doesn’t. It’s unbelievable.” He then went on to thank the doctors and nurses at Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles saying, “treated Billy — and not just Billy, many kids, with so much caring and compassion — children from every income level, whose health is especially threatened right now because of something you probably never heard of. It’s called CHIP.” Kimmel explained that CHIP, or the Children’s Health Insurance Program, covers about 9 million American kids whose “parents make too much money to qualify for Medicaid but don’t have access to affordable coverage through their jobs, which means it almost certainly covers children you know.”

