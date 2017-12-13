Cardi B, T.I. & More Respond To Keaton Jones Bullying Video

Cardi B, T.I. & More Respond To Keaton Jones Bullying Video

Posted 2 hours ago
Video of 11-year-old Keaton Jones of Knoxville, Tennessee, tearfully questioning his bullies went viral over the weekend and elicited a heavy response from celebrities, including those from the Hip Hop community.

From Cardi B to Chris Brown, many prominent artists came to Jones’ defense, offering solidarity via social media.

The child even gained a lifelong friend in West Coast O.G. Snoop Dogg.

“Say lil Man U gotta friend in me for life hit me on dm so we can chop it up love is the only way to beat hate,” Snoop wrote in the caption of his repost of Jones’ video.

READ MORE

 

