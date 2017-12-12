Will You Buy A Real Or Fake Tree This Year???

Fake trees! The high cost of real trees this year is driving many families to buy fake ones. In fact, according to a survey by Nielsen, 81% of households with Christmas trees will have fake ones this year. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, the cost of a real tree is 5% to 10% higher this year than last year, and the shortage of seven- and eight-foot trees, which are the most popular size with families, is because fewer trees were planted during the recession 10 years ago. (USA Today)