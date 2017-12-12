Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

NFL NETWORK: 3 Analysts Suspended After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
9 reads
Leave a comment

The sexual misconduct scandal has found its way to the studios of the NFL Network. Analysts Marshall FaulkHeath Evans and Ike Taylor have been suspended for alleged harassment and assault.

The three, along with former analyst Donovan McNabb and former exec Eric Weinberger, have been named in a lawsuit filed by former on-set stylist Jami Cantor. She claims that analysts sent her inappropriate text messages, and that Faulk groped her and asked invasive questions about her sex life over the decade she worked there, up until her termination a year ago.

Cantor also says that management was aware of the issue and did nothing. She filed a wrongful termination suit in October. (ESPN)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • If there were texts, there’s a pretty easy way to prove this case.
  • Sounds like a disgruntled former employee. She worked there for a decade and didn’t say anything until she got fired?
  • Football is a boys’ club. I’m surprised something like this didn’t come up sooner.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

3 Analysts , After , Allegations , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , misconduct , NFL NETWORK , Sexual , Suspended

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 5 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 3 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos