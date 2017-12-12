NFL NETWORK: 3 Analysts Suspended After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The sexual misconduct scandal has found its way to the studios of the NFL Network. Analysts Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans and Ike Taylor have been suspended for alleged harassment and assault.

The three, along with former analyst Donovan McNabb and former exec Eric Weinberger, have been named in a lawsuit filed by former on-set stylist Jami Cantor. She claims that analysts sent her inappropriate text messages, and that Faulk groped her and asked invasive questions about her sex life over the decade she worked there, up until her termination a year ago.

Cantor also says that management was aware of the issue and did nothing. She filed a wrongful termination suit in October. (ESPN)

Fasho Thoughts:

If there were texts, there’s a pretty easy way to prove this case.

Sounds like a disgruntled former employee. She worked there for a decade and didn’t say anything until she got fired?

Football is a boys’ club. I’m surprised something like this didn’t come up sooner.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: