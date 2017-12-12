Statik Selektah Ft. The LOX & Mtume – “But You Don’t Hear Me Tho” #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Statik Selekta is now on his 8th Album! That’s a huge deal for a producer and Deejay of any sort. The legendary Statik Selekta has brought together 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Joey Bada$$, Run The Jewels, The late prodigy and more to push out the Great number “8” project. Putting The Lox and Mtume on the same song was more than just Statik Selekta’s hip hop genius working, it was the aligning of the classic hip hop being hand delivered to the millennials. Watch The Hip hop Vibe hightlighting Family, the hip hop community including cameos from Hip hop Giants DJ Premier and Lord Finesse with his daughter Harley in the visual. Watch the “But You Don’t Hear Me Tho” video below.

13 Rare Photos Celebrating The Life Of Tupac Shakur 13 photos Launch gallery 13 Rare Photos Celebrating The Life Of Tupac Shakur 1. Mouse Man and Tupac, aka Slick D and MC New York. Mouse Man was Tupac’s friend during his teenage years in Baltimore. Source:Instagram 1 of 13 2. Janet Jackson #HappyBirthday, @JanetJackson. Source:Instagram 2 of 13 3. "Ya always was a black queen, mama." #HappyMothersDay Source:Instagram 3 of 13 4. Queen Latifah Source:Instagram 4 of 13 5. '96 @chicagobulls vs @lakers game Source:Instagram 5 of 13 6. "That which does not kill me can only make me stronger. I don’t see why everybody feel as though that they gotta tell me how to live my life." Source:Instagram 6 of 13 7. Black and white. Source:Instagram 7 of 13 8. Happy Birthday @angiemartinez! Source:Instagram 8 of 13 9. "Now I clown around when I hang with the Underground." Source:Instagram 9 of 13 10. "I'm seein' nuttin' but my dreams comin' true, while I'm starin' at the world through my rearview." Source:Instagram 10 of 13 11. “Our friendship grew because we had so much in common. We were two people just trying to make it. We understood each other’s background. I could gripe with him about things that he understood and the same with him.” -Yoyo In 1993. Tupac was a roadie and dancer for Digital Underground; he met a young pioneering female rapper named Yo-Yo (@yoyofearless) who was just starting out with Ice Cube. Based on their love for rapping, the two became inseparable during the tour. Source:Instagram 11 of 13 12. Happy Birthday @Mchammer! #HappyBirthdayMcHammer Source:Instagram 12 of 13 13. 'On the "Yo piano man...rock, rock on." Candid moment of @2Pac on the set of Raw Fusion's "Rockn' to the P.M." You can catch him rocknpiano in the video. Source:Instagram 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading 13 Rare Photos Celebrating The Life Of Tupac Shakur 13 Rare Photos Celebrating The Life Of Tupac Shakur Today marks the 21st anniversary of the day that hip hop icon, Tupac Shakur, was gunned down in Las Vegas. Pac's music and influence is still so profound that it's hard to believe he's been gone for over two decades. In celebration of the music legend's life, check out these rare pics of Pac living his best life.

