Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Statik Selektah Ft. The LOX & Mtume – “But You Don’t Hear Me Tho” #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 1 min ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Statik Selekta is now on his 8th Album! That’s a huge deal for a producer and Deejay of any sort. The legendary Statik Selekta has brought together 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Joey Bada$$, Run The Jewels, The late prodigy and more to push out the Great number “8” project. Putting The Lox and Mtume on the same song was more than just Statik Selekta’s hip hop genius working, it was the aligning of the  classic hip hop being hand delivered to the  millennials. Watch The Hip hop Vibe hightlighting Family, the hip hop community including cameos from Hip hop Giants DJ Premier and Lord Finesse with his daughter Harley in the visual. Watch the “But You Don’t Hear Me Tho”  video below.

 

 

Photo of Tupac Shakur

13 Rare Photos Celebrating The Life Of Tupac Shakur

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Rare Photos Celebrating The Life Of Tupac Shakur

Continue reading 13 Rare Photos Celebrating The Life Of Tupac Shakur

13 Rare Photos Celebrating The Life Of Tupac Shakur

Today marks the 21st anniversary of the day that hip hop icon, Tupac Shakur, was gunned down in Las Vegas. Pac's music and influence is still so profound that it's hard to believe he's been gone for over two decades. In celebration of the music legend's life, check out these rare pics of Pac living his best life.

 

Follow The Crown :

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif

Snacpshat – KingSharifSnaps

2 Chainz , 8 , But You Don't Hear Me Tho , DJ Premier , HIP-HOP , Joey Badass , King Sharif , Lord Finesse , Mtume , Nyjee Evans , rap , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. King Show , Statik Selektah , The Crown Life , The Lox , The SDK Brand , VIDEO , wiz khalifa

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 5 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 3 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos