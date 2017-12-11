The Cool Kids Ft. Jeremih – “9:15PM” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

0 reads Leave a comment
The Cool Kids Tap Jeremih for the “9:15PM” to bring that fun filled Chicago vibe to the forefront. The Cool Kids released their latest project this past summer entitled “Special Edition Grand Master Deluxe” where the “9:15PM” track lives. 9:15PM being a stand out song it was only right that The Cool Kids premiere a visual for it. Jeremih is not in the video however you can still enjoy the fun Hip-Hop & RNB vibes. Watch The Cool Kids version of preparing for an enjoyable weekend in the visual below shot by Deluxe.
