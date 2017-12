Chance the Rapper is many things: a rapper, Saturday Night Live host, public school advocate, horror-comedy actor, generally beloved human, and now, a weatherman.

On Friday morning when Chance stopped by Chicago’s WGN Morning News to talk about his involvement with Chicago Public Schools and the $1 million donation he made to CPS in March, he also decided to give a go at being a local weatherman. [Read More]

