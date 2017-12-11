Fasho Celebrity News
GOLDEN GLOBES: Nominations Are In!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
Alfre WoodardGarrett HedlundSharon Stone and Kristen Bell just announced the first round of nominees for the Golden Globes Awards. The show will air live on January 7th on NBC.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

  • Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies
  • Jude Law – The Young Pope
  • Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks
  • Ewan McGregor – Fargo
  • Geoffrey Rush – Genius

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series – Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

  • Alfred Molina – Feud
  • Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
  • David Thewlis – Fargo
  • David Harbour – Stranger Things
  • Christian Slater – Mr. Robot

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

  • Big Little Lies
  • Fargo
  • Feud: Bette and Joan
  • The Sinner
  • Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Animated Film:

  • The Boss Baby
  • The Breadwinner
  • Ferdinand
  • Coco
  • Loving Vincent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

  • Pamela Adlon – Better Things
  • Alison Brie – Glow
  • Issa Rae – Insecure
  • Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Frankie Shaw – SMILF

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series – Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

  • Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
  • Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
  • Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies
  • Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

  • Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
  • Aziz Ansari – Master of None
  • Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick
  • William H. Macy – Shameless
  • Eric McCormack – Will and Grace

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

  • Jessica Biel – The Sinner
  • Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
  • Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies

Best Television Series – Comedy:

  • Black-ish
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Master of None
  • SMILF
  • Will & Grace

Best Original Score – Motion Picture:

  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • The Shape of Water
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Post
  • Dunkirk

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture:

  • The Shape of Water
  • Lady Bird
  • The Post
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Molly’s Game

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

  • A Fantastic Woman
  • First They Killed My Father
  • In the Fade
  • Loveless
  • The Square

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama:

  • Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
  • Claire Foy – The Crown
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce
  • Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why
  • Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

  • Steve Carell – Battle of the Sexes
  • Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
  • James Franco – The Disaster Artist
  • Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman
  • Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

  • Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
  • Armie Hammer – Call Me by Your Name
  • Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
  • Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
  • Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing – Missouri

Best Television Series – Drama:

  • The Crown
  • Game of Thrones
  • The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Stranger Things
  • This is Us

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

  • Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
  • Hong Chau – Downsizing
  • Allison Janney – I, Tonya
  • Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
  • Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: 

  • Judi Dench – Victoria & Abdul
  • Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
  • Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
  • Emma Stone – Battle of the Sexes
  • Helen Mirren – The Leisure Seeker

Best Picture – Comedy or Musical: 

  • The Disaster Artist
  • Get Out
  • The Greatest Showman
  • I, Tonya
  • Lady Bird

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:

  • Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
  • Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
  • Tom Hanks – The Post
  • Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
  • Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama:

  • Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
  • Freddie Highmore  The Good Doctor
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
  • Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan
  • Jason Bateman – Ozark

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

  • “Home” – Ferdinand
  • “Mighty River” – Mudbound
  • “Remember Me” – Coco
  • “The Star” – The Star
  • “This Is Me” – The Greatest Showman
