Remy Ma Ft. Lil’ Kim – “Wake Me Up” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 3 hours ago
12 reads
Remy Ma set a tone with just the sample of Lil Kim’s “Queen B**ch” track. Remy Ma took it a step further adding Kim to the track to bringing fourth that New York Gritty female rap together on one song. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, the two femcees pop out in the “Wake Me Up” video going hard for each other from one crown to the next.Watch Remy Ma & Lil Kim make a statement in their latest visual below.

 

 

Remy Ma may be one of the hottest artist in the game right now, but sometimes we forget that stars are just like us. After spending six and a half years in prison, Rem dedicated her time to be the best mother, wife and emcee she could be — and needless to say, she’s excelling at all of those things. From cooking large meals for the entire family to switching up her hairstyles to match her personality, check out these photos that prove Remy is just like every woman. *cues Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman*

 

