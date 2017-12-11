Remy Ma Ft. Lil’ Kim – “Wake Me Up” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

12 reads Leave a comment
Remy Ma set a tone with just the sample of Lil Kim’s “Queen B**ch” track. Remy Ma took it a step further adding Kim to the track to bringing fourth that New York Gritty female rap together on one song. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, the two femcees pop out in the “Wake Me Up” video going hard for each other from one crown to the next.Watch Remy Ma & Lil Kim make a statement in their latest visual below.
Ten Photos That Prove Remy Ma Is Every Woman
5 photos Launch gallery
Ten Photos That Prove Remy Ma Is Every Woman
1. Love is Life.Source:Instagram 1 of 5
2. Or Bronx Bully.Source:Instagram 2 of 5
3. She fights and makes up with her brother.Source:Instagram 3 of 5
4. Body-hugging Fashion Nova dresses are a must have.Source:Instagram 4 of 5
5. She wanted her happily ever after and got it.Source:Instagram 5 of 5
Follow The Crown :
http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Instgaram.com/TheKingSharif
Snapchat : KingSharifSnaps
comments – Add Yours