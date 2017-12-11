50 Cent Ft. Jeremih – “Still Think I’m Nothing” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

2 reads Leave a comment
50 Cent and Jeremih come together for another killer collaboration . While this track can easily be used as motivation, this song and video displays the underdog being overlooked. In the video the young boy acts as 50 cent in his childhood life and displays the journey from the bottom to the top of the success ladder while dealing with those who had a great deal of doubt about his come up. Peep this movie like video for “Still Think I’m Nothing” and prepare yourself to hear more from 50 cent.
The 10 Most Random Celebrity Durag Wearers In Durag History
The 10 Most Random Celebrity Durag Wearers In Durag History
1. Steven SeagalSource:IMDB via Screen Gems 1 of 10
2. Kevin FederlineSource:SplashNews 2 of 10
3. EminemSource:GettyImages 3 of 10
4. Hulk HoganSource:YouTube 4 of 10
5. Actor Aaron RuellSource:Fox Searchlight 5 of 10
6. Actor Jamie KennedySource:YouTube 6 of 10
7. John TravoltaSource:GettyImages 7 of 10
8. Spooky BlackSource:YouTube 8 of 10
9. Sacha Baron CohenSource:HBO 9 of 10
10. Terrence HowardSource:IMDB 10 of 10
