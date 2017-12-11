50 Cent Ft. Jeremih – “Still Think I’m Nothing” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

50 Cent and Jeremih come together for another killer collaboration . While this track can easily be used as motivation, this song and video displays the underdog being overlooked. In the video the young boy acts as 50 cent in his childhood life and displays the journey from the bottom to the top of the success ladder while dealing with those who had a great deal of doubt about his come up. Peep this movie like video for “Still Think I’m Nothing” and prepare yourself to hear more from 50 cent.

