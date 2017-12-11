Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

50 Cent Ft. Jeremih – “Still Think I’m Nothing” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 1 hour ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

50 Cent and Jeremih come together for another killer collaboration . While this track can easily be used as motivation, this song and video displays the underdog being overlooked. In the video the young boy acts as 50 cent in his childhood life and displays the journey from the bottom to the top of the success ladder while dealing with those who had a great deal of doubt about his come up. Peep this movie like video for “Still Think I’m Nothing” and prepare yourself to hear more from 50 cent.

 

 

 

The 10 Most Random Celebrity Durag Wearers In Durag History

10 photos Launch gallery

The 10 Most Random Celebrity Durag Wearers In Durag History

Continue reading 50 Cent Ft. Jeremih – “Still Think I’m Nothing” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

The 10 Most Random Celebrity Durag Wearers In Durag History

 

 

Follow the Crown :

http://www.Twitter.Com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif

Snapchat : KingSharifSnaps

 

 

101.1 The Wiz , 50 cent , 50 Central , BET Networks , g unit , HIP-HOP , jeremih , KANAN : Reloaded Mixtape , King Sharif , King Sharif The Night King , rap , rnb , Sharif D. King , Still Think I'm Nothing , Street King Immortal , The Crown Life , VIDEO , wiz nation cincy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 3 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 5 days ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos