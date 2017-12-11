Music & Entertainment
Jeezy Ft. Puff Daddy – ” Bottles Up” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

It’s about that time for Jeezy to apply the “Pressure.” Jeezy’s new project is within a week away, the timing for a celebration could’t have been better. Jeezy Taps the millennial Puff Daddy to give the world a look at how a boss should live life. Jeezy and Puff bring the bottles out to match the big tymers flow for this “Bottles Up” Extravaganza.Peep The fancy cars, big lights, unlimited cash flow, and icy accessories through out the video. Its more than just “Bottles Up” when Jeezy and Puff link up in Miami. Watch below.

 

 

