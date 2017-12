Mr. Bad Boy himself, Sean “Diddy” Combs, comes out on top this year as Forbes has named him the highest paid musician of 2017.

Diddy raked in a massive $130 million mostly thanks to his Ciroc line and the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour. [read more]

Forbes top four highest paid were all African American. Check out the other three below.

2. Beyoncé ($105 M)

3. Drake ($94 M)

4. The Weeknd ($92 M)

