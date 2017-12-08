London On Da Track Ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, YG & Young Thug- “Whatever You On” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Music & Entertainment
London On Da Track Ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, YG & Young Thug- "Whatever You On" (Video)

Atlanta producer London On Da Track is back on the scene. London is know for producing big trendy hits for Drake Young thug and a few others. London on Da Track was able to pull together a popular music cast Ty Dolla Sign, Jeremih, YG, and Young Thug for the “Whatever You On” track which is co produced by Scott Storch. This video couldn’t have dropped in a better time, being that the setting is a Christmas party turned turn up vibe. Peep the cameo from  Dreezy in the DAPS directed video below.

 

 

