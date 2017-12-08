Music & Entertainment
Migos & Marshmello – “Danger” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Migos is clearly on a mission to make a statement in the new year. Migos is going from genre to genre and now connecting the dots in the EDM world. Migos has tapped EDM / Producer Marshmello to create “Danger” for the Netflix Film “Bright” set to drop December 22nd. The Netflix Film Bright  starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton is super  action-packed in which you could also see several clips in between Migos pushing through the strip club in the video below.

 

 

 

