A group of young coders got a huge surprise from Chance The Rapper and Google yesterday.

The company will be donating $1.5 million to the city’s public schools to be used for computer science.

Check the video from CBS below.

Chance the Rapper surprised children in Chicago by crashing a 5th grade classroom and then announcing to the whole school that Google is donating $1.5 million to help implement computer science in the city’s public schools: pic.twitter.com/SM6ZqhvLEo — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 7, 2017

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: