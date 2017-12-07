MEEK MILL: Working Hard Behind Bars

Meek Mill has been keeping busy while behind bars, holding down multiple jobs while in prison.

The incarcerated rapper was selected as part of the SCI Chester labor crew. Meek pitches in to help clean the cell block, tidy up the prison grounds and wash dishes. No stranger to the kitchen, he’s also been known to cook and serve food to the other inmates.

While he only gets 19 cents an hour for his hard work, the Philly rapper is earning some fringe benefits with his work ethic. Meek has access to electrical and carpentry shops and is waitlisted for some upcoming therapy courses. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

He’s making the most of his time inside.

That’s that West Indian work ethic.

He’s gotta do something to pass the time — two to four years is a long time to just sit around twiddling your thumbs.

Working hard and staying on model behavior is a major key to coming home early.

Paying someone 19 cents an hour to do work is the real crime. You could work a full 40 hour week and still only make a little more than the cost of a large drink at Starbucks.

