Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

MEEK MILL: Working Hard Behind Bars

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 24 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Meek Mill has been keeping busy while behind bars, holding down multiple jobs while in prison.

The incarcerated rapper was selected as part of the SCI Chester labor crew. Meek pitches in to help clean the cell block, tidy up the prison grounds and wash dishes. No stranger to the kitchen, he’s also been known to cook and serve food to the other inmates.

While he only gets 19 cents an hour for his hard work, the Philly rapper is earning some fringe benefits with his work ethic. Meek has access to electrical and carpentry shops and is waitlisted for some upcoming therapy courses. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • He’s making the most of his time inside.
  • That’s that West Indian work ethic.
  • He’s gotta do something to pass the time — two to four years is a long time to just sit around twiddling your thumbs.
  • Working hard and staying on model behavior is a major key to coming home early.
  • Paying someone 19 cents an hour to do work is the real crime. You could work a full 40 hour week and still only make a little more than the cost of a large drink at Starbucks.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

BARS , Behind , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , hard , Meek Mill , working

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 3 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos