Lil Pump Is Making Money In These Streets!!!

Lil Pump‘s incredible year continues with the news that the 17-year-old “Gucci Gang” is on his way to becoming a millionaire.

TMZ broke down some of the details around Pump’s record deal. He’s signed to Warner Brothers, who gave him a huge advance of $375,000 for his debut album. But that number doesn’t include the 15 percent he receives from royalties off his music. Based on the success of breakout hits like “Gucci Gang,” “Boss” and “D Rose,” he stands to bring in another $200 to $400 thousand in royalties.

While the rapper is only on his first commercial project with Lil Pump Tape, they say if he continues to drop albums with a minimum of fourteen songs on them, by his fifth commercial release, he’ll be receiving $500K. He also has a contractual stipulation to receive money for shows and merchandising.

Fasho Thoughts:

In addition, he and Lil Yachty have also confirmed that they’re working on a joint project and have already previewed music off of it.

have also confirmed that they’re working on a joint project and have already previewed music off of it. He’s doing a little better than I was at 17.

Hopefully he does something smart with his money. Who knows if we’ll still be talking about Pump in a few years time.

Now it’s time to prove that he’s more than just a Soundcloud rapper with a hot song.

Streaming music has really changed the game for artists, labels and ans.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: