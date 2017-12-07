Sharon Reed Claps Back at a Viewer Who Called Her the N-Word

Just because you live in the south doesn’t mean your northern swag won’t come out. Remember Cleveland Channel 19 Sharon Reed? Well She has been doing her anchor thing on the news in the ATL. Her life has been pretty much under the radar until a viewer decided to call her the N-Word, and then Sharon Reeds Northern response slapped the racist viewer live on-air.

This is what went down via B. Scott:

A racist viewer Kathy Rae’s words were displayed on the screen, Sharon read them aloud from the news desk.

“You need to be fired for the race-baiting comment you made tonight,” wrote Kathy. “It’s o.k. for blacks to discuss certain subjects but not whites. really??? you are what I call a n—r not a black person. You are a racist n—r. you are what’s wrong with the world.”

Then Sharon Reed let her have it LIVE. Check out her live news viral video response below:

News anchor Sharon Reed responds on air to a viewer who calls her the N-word. This Atlanta Mayoral race has people fiesty tonight. pic.twitter.com/Vgri3oXnGN — Billy Michael Honor (@BillyMHonor) December 6, 2017

