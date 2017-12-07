9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Trey Songz Sued For Allegedly Assaulting Philly Female Fan

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 38 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Trey Songz at Boom 103.9

Source: Justin Thomas / Radio-One

According to reports , Trey Songz is being sued by a  fan in Philadelphia.

The woman just filed a lawsuit claiming she was assaulted by Trey after paying for VIP access to meet Trey at Vanity Grand.

She claims Trey Songz was disrespectful to his fans all night and when she tried to take his picture in the parking lot he slapped her cell phone into her face, breaking her glasses, according to TMz.

She is suing Trey and the club for $50,000.

Trey Songz ‘Tremaine the Tour’ Live at The Pageant

79 photos Launch gallery

Trey Songz ‘Tremaine the Tour’ Live at The Pageant

Continue reading Trey Songz ‘Tremaine the Tour’ Live at The Pageant

Trey Songz ‘Tremaine the Tour’ Live at The Pageant

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Holiday Cash By Taking Our…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos