Trey Songz Sued For Allegedly Assaulting Philly Female Fan

According to reports , Trey Songz is being sued by a fan in Philadelphia.

The woman just filed a lawsuit claiming she was assaulted by Trey after paying for VIP access to meet Trey at Vanity Grand.

She claims Trey Songz was disrespectful to his fans all night and when she tried to take his picture in the parking lot he slapped her cell phone into her face, breaking her glasses, according to TMz.

She is suing Trey and the club for $50,000.