Naya Rivera Files For Divorce Following Her Arrest

Naya Rivera just filed for divorce after being arrested for assaulting her husband Ryan Dorsey during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Naya is citing irreconcilable differences as the cause for divorce. The two have one child together.
PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Eddie Murphy, T-Pain, Naya Rivera, & More
1. Naya Rivera and her new husband Ryan Dorsey hit the Staples Center in L.A. for the Justin Timberlake concert.Source:WENN 1 of 10
2. Swag god Jackie Chan was dapper AF during a special screening of his new film “Chinese Zodiac.”2 of 10
3. T-Pain busts a move while rocking the crowd during his “Drankin Patna Tour” at Revolution Live.Source:WENN 3 of 10
4. Rita Ora gave new meaning to keeping it casual as she arrived at Los Angeles International Airport.Source:WENN 4 of 10
5. Reggie Bush’s wife Lilit Avagyan pays the meter as she heads out for breakfast in West Hollywood with a friend.Source:WENN 5 of 10
6. Mary J. Blige hits up the Kiehl’s LifeRide Finale Event in New York City.Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. Samantha Ronson and Leigh Lezark attended the 5th Annual Kiehl’s LifeRide for amfAR Finale Celebration.Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. Taylor Swift showed off her legs in a floral crop top and matching skirt in New York City.Source:INF 8 of 10
9. Melanie ‘Mel B’ Brown was spotted leaving her downtown hotel wearing a gray tank top and army green pants in New York City.Source:INF 9 of 10
10. Eddie Murphy walks hand-in-hand with girlfriend Paige Butcher as they do what they always do: grab some coffee!Source:INF 10 of 10
