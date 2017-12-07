9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Naya Rivera Files For Divorce Following Her Arrest

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 39 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Logo NewNowNext Awards 2013

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Naya Rivera just filed for divorce after being arrested for assaulting her husband Ryan Dorsey during the  Thanksgiving holiday.

Naya is citing irreconcilable differences as the cause for divorce. The two have one child together.

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Eddie Murphy, T-Pain, Naya Rivera, & More

10 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Eddie Murphy, T-Pain, Naya Rivera, & More

Continue reading PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Eddie Murphy, T-Pain, Naya Rivera, & More

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Eddie Murphy, T-Pain, Naya Rivera, & More

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Holiday Cash By Taking Our…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos