Watch Teyana Taylor Twerk to Iman Shumpert’s New Song

VIA | HOTNEWHIPHOP

Watch Teyana Taylor show off her twerking abilities to her husband’s “Seductive” new song.

On Tuesday night, G.O.O.D Music songstress Teyana Taylor decided to hop on Instagram and share a clip of herself twerking along to her husband’s (Iman Shumpert) song “Seductive.” Teyana says she was cooking up some cajun pasta when the song came on, and she couldn’t control herself and had to drop it likes its hot while in the kitchen.

