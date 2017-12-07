The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Did Mase Quit Rapping In The First Place? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 39 mins ago
Mase made his return with a song called “Rap Rushmore,” featuring Diddy and DJ Khaled. For the most part, fans are hear for it! You may remember that he stopped rapping snd opened a church a while back. Well, it’s not just because Jesus called him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos