Keisha Lance Bottoms Is The New Mayor Of Atlanta And You Won’t Believe Who Was There Cheering Her On

It’s official.

Keisha Lance Bottoms has been elected as new mayor of the city of Atlanta and only the second African-American woman to hold this position. Most of the city of Atlanta has been rallying for ATLiens to vote for Bottoms all month long, including celebs like Will Packer and Ludacris.

But there was only one celebrity standing right behind the new mayor when she received the good news: Tyrese.

#KeishaLanceBottoms has just been elected as the new Mayor of the City of #Atlanta 🙌🏾 She's the second African-American woman to be elected into this position! Also, it looks like #Tyrese was there to congratulate her 😩😩 #blackgirlmagic A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 5, 2017 at 9:35pm PST

No word on how or why the Watts, California native was front and center — but at least Keisha felt the support from all over. Hit the flip to see more support from Black Ty.

