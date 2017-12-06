News
Home > News

Keisha Lance Bottoms Is The New Mayor Of Atlanta And You Won’t Believe Who Was There Cheering Her On

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
6th Annual Gentlemen's Ball Royal Brunch

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

It’s official.

Keisha Lance Bottoms has been elected as new mayor of the city of Atlanta and only the second African-American woman to hold this position. Most of the city of Atlanta has been rallying for ATLiens to vote for Bottoms all month long, including celebs like Will Packer and Ludacris.

 

 

But there was only one celebrity standing right behind the new mayor when she received the good news: Tyrese.

 

 

No word on how or why the Watts, California native was front and center — but at least Keisha felt the support from all over. Hit the flip to see more support from Black Ty.

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Holiday Cash By Taking Our…
 23 hours ago
12.05.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 1 day ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos