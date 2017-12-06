WTFasho Pizza Hut Testing Out Beer & Wine Delivery

Pizza Hut in Phoenix, Arizona, is now offering to deliver beer with their pizza — and will add wine to the delivery menu early next year.

Right now, the good people of Phoenix can order Bud Light, Budweiser and Shock Top if they choose.

If things go smoothly, the company will roll the service out to different markets, providing the excellent combination of beer and pizza to customers without them having to leave the comfort of home. (Food and Wine)

