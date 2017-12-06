Fasho Celebrity News
#WTFasho Oreo Reveals “Mystery Flavor”

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 7 mins ago
For everyone who’s spent the last two months eating Oreos and trying to guess the “mystery flavor,” all has finally been revealed.

The cookie company released the mystery flavor in October and asked fans to submit their flavor guesses for the chance to win $50,000. The contest ended November 30th and the mystery flavor is… Fruity Pebbles. The reveal didn’t come as too much of a surprise for many people on social media who already guessed Fruity Pebbles. It’s not known if Oreo has selected a contest winner. (Today.com)

Fasho THoughts:

  • Everyone knew the cream filling was berry-flavored.
  • Some thought it may have been orange creamsicle.
  • There’s still nothing better than the original, except for maybe Double Stuff.
Photos