Smino Ft T-Pain – “Anita” Remix #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Smino and T-Pain have come together for a photo shoot as they await Anita’s presence in their fun and futuristic video. The video is filled with fun and collaborative moments. T-pain displays his moves alongside Smino’s classy two step. Its truly a colorful visual that brings smiles every time you watch it. I hope that Smino and T-Pain decide to make this collaboration an official album and tour, definitely something to add to the wish list. Watch the duo Smino and T-Pain have a blast on Screen below.
