Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Smino Ft T-Pain – “Anita” Remix #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Smino and T-Pain have come together for a photo shoot as they await Anita’s presence in their fun and futuristic video. The video is filled with fun and collaborative moments. T-pain displays his moves alongside Smino’s classy two step. Its truly a colorful visual that brings smiles every time you watch it. I hope that Smino and T-Pain decide to make this collaboration an official album and tour, definitely something to add to the wish list. Watch the duo Smino and T-Pain have a blast on Screen below.

 

 

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

Continue reading Smino Ft T-Pain – “Anita” Remix #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

We don't know if you can take it, but Thick Rihanna is here to stay

 

Follow The Crown :

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif

Snapchat : KingSharifSnaps

101.1 The Wiz , Anita , hip pop , HIP-HOP , Hip-Hop Soul , King Sharif , King Sharif 7 to 12 , King Sharif The Night King , Nappy Boy Productions , rap , remix , rnb , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. King Show , Smino , Soulful Hip Hop , T-Pain , The Crown Life , The Night Wave , Zero Fatigue

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Holiday Cash By Taking Our…
 12 hours ago
12.05.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 15 hours ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos