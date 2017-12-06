Isaiah Washington Says Terry Crews is Being Blackballed in Hollywood

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Isaiah Washington Says Terry Crews is Being Blackballed in Hollywood

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

File this under: Who Didn’t See This Coming.

Actor Isaiah Washington knows what it’s like to be blackballed by Hollywood … and he says the same thing is now happening to his friend Terry Crews.

TMZ caught up with Washington at LAX Monday and asked him about the backlash that Terry has received after claiming powerful Hollywood agent Adam Venit fondled his genitals in front of his wife at a party. Russell Simmons, who has also been accused of being a rapist, even tried silencing Crews.

Last month, Crews called out Simmons for asking him to give Venit a pass. As you know, Russell has been accused of sexual misconduct by 2 women. As a result, he announced he was stepping down from his empire and HBO removed his name from its All Def Comedy” TV series.

Venit was suspended as head of William Morris Endeavor Agency for 30 days. He returned to work on Nov. 27.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Will Smith to Host Nat Geo Series ‘One Strange Rock’ feat. Mae Jemison

Isaiah is an expert on the subject of “blackballing,” as he was a star on the hit TV show “Grey’s Anatomy” before he was fired in 2007 for using a homophobic slur in an argument on set with co-star Patrick Dempsey. It subsequently led to a years-long drought without a major role on TV.

Mr. Washington is certain Hollywood is shunning Terry because he dared to speak out about a perverted white male. Hollywood protects white male perverts — don’t believe us? Ask Bryan Singer and Woody Allen. 

“It looks like people are trying to pick sides. Uh, it looks like someone is trying to do a favor for someone who doesn’t deserve the favor,” said Washington in a video published by TMZ Tuesday.

Washington said Crews is a “victim,” stating: “That’s like victimization on top of victimization.” 

Peep what he had to say about the issue via the clip below:

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of Paul Archuleta and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of TMZ, YouTube, and EURweb

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Holiday Cash By Taking Our…
 12 hours ago
12.05.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 15 hours ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos