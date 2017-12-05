News
Home > News

Student Debt? Don’t Sweat: Trump Owes Over $700 Million To 8 Different Banks

No wonder he's been hiding his taxes.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Donald Trump Holds Campaign Town Hall In Iowa

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

As all falls down around the Trump administration, the latest news might make you feel a little better about your outstanding debts.

The Department of Justice is looking into 45’s massive loans from eight banks, including $364 million owed to Deutsche Bank.

As The (failing) New York Times tried to remind everyone when he was still a candidate, Trump has never been the great business man he claims to be:

Amid all the self-made myths about Donald Trump, none is more fantastic than Trump the moneymaker, the New York tycoon who has enjoyed a remarkably successful business career.

In reality, Mr. Trump was a walking disaster as a businessman for much of his life.

This is not just my opinion. Warren Buffett said as much this past week.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Holiday Cash By Taking Our…
 9 hours ago
12.05.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 12 hours ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos