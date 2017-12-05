WTFasho New Viral Craze Sweeping The Net “The Invisible Box” [VIDEO]

Move over mannequin challenge. Get out of the way, water bottle-flipping. There’s a new viral craze sweeping the Internet called “The Invisible Box.”

Thanks to a high school cheerleader named Ariel Olivar, everyone is now attempting the trick in which the person appears to be stepping on an invisible box. The idea is to raise one foot in mid-air, pretending to step on the box, and then hopping their other leg over to land on the other side of the box. It’s more complicated than it sounds and only a few people have been able to master it. Others have tried and landed hard on the ground.

