Kandi Is STILL Not Forgiving Porsha !!

Posted 41 mins ago
On Sunday Kandi took to Instagram to react to a fan who defended her decision to continue to hold a grudge towards Porsha. According to Kandi and the fan, there’s no set timeline for forgiveness.

“For those who watch #RHOA & say I should just get over the false accusations that Porsha said about me last year need to leave me alone,” wrote Kandi.

You can’t just falsely accuse someone of trying to drug you & take advantage of you on camera with the intent of defaming them & think it’s just gonna be ok a month later.”

Kandi also added that if the allegations were true, she’d be part of the list of sexual predators being exposed in Hollywood. Despite that she’s continuously trolled by “#KandiAKABillCosby” comments. Read More

Check out more of Kandi Burruss thoughts of forgiving Porsha Williams below:

Whose side are y’all on after tonight’s EXPLOSIVE exchange? 😱 #FixItJesus #RHOA

I normally don’t post people’s comments but @grammarci really explained how I feel. For those who watch #RHOA & say I should just get over the false accusations that Porsha said about me last year need to leave me alone. You can’t just falsely accuse someone of trying to drug you & take advantage of you on camera with the intent of defaming them & think it’s just gonna be ok a month later. I’m still dealing with trolls who have taken what she said & run with it even though the truth came out that it was a lie. Swipe left to see the other comment from a troll putting #kandiakabillcosby under my post about Xscape when we were kids! That post has nothing to do with Porsha or RHOA… Trolls randomly started putting that hashtag under my post when they first aired the lie that Porsha said. I normally try to block delete the comment but I figure maybe some of you need to see it. This is my REAL life not my REEL life like @grammarci said. If the truth wouldn’t have came out some of y’all would’ve been putting me in the box with some of those predators that are being put on blast right now. All because her ass was spreading lies about me on national tv. So stop putting a timeline on when I’m suppose to forgive & forget….

