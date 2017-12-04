News
Biggie’s Daughter Opens A ‘Notoriouss’ Clothing Store To Honor Her Father’s Brooklyn Legacy

“I just feel like when you listen to his music, you know he’s from Brooklyn"

A few years back, The Notorious B.I.G.‘s daughter T’yanna Wallacelaunched a clothing line named Notoriouss, of course honoring the legacy of her late father. This weekend, the 24-year-old opened up Notoriouss Clothing, a brick-and-mortar store at 514 Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn Heights. The legendary rapper’s legacy hosted an opening night launch party for the new store, and it seems to draw a lot of excitement among Brooklyn natives, and just fans of the rapper in general. 

Ms. Wallace told Brooklyn’s News 12,“I just feel like when you listen to his music, you know he’s from Brooklyn . . . I don’t really hear a lot of people coming to Brooklyn and not thinking about Biggie.” She also expressed that she wants the location to be a home base for streetwear clothing. Before when she initially launched the line, T’yanna explained that she didn’t want the clothing to be the expected Biggie prints that all of the other clothing companies have, but was aiming to have more subtle designs.

Fans of the legendary Notorious B.I.G. and proud Brooklyners can visit the store now to pick up their Notoriouss pieces. Shoutout to T’yanna Wallace for doing her part in keeping the legacy of her father alive!

