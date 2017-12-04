News
Jordan Peele Gives His Commentary On The Craziest ‘Get Out’ Fan Theories

He's shooting down conspiracies left and right

Posted 9 hours ago
'Get Out' Q&A With Jordan Peele

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Get Out was not only the most profitable movie of 2017, but also one of the most unexpected smash hits in a long, long time. Along with fans going to the theaters to see the movie multiple times and talking about it on Twitter for months, the fan conspiracies around the film are plentiful.

In a recent segment for Vanity Fair, Jordan Peele, writer and director of Get Out, reads, confirms, and debunks fan theories about the film from Reddit. Questions include: Is Get Out just an imagined scenario of Rod the TSA Agent? What does the deer really symbolize? It the movie actually a sequel to Being John Malkovich?  Peele answers these questions and points out other easter eggs and secret messages you may not have noticed throughout the film.

 

Throughout the very insightful video, Peele gives us insight into what Rose not mixing her milk and cereal means, why her brother was playing on the ukulele on the porch, and the significance of Flight 237. As one of the most nuanced films in recent history, it’s really insightful to listen to the creator of the movie give fans answers to our most pressing questions.

Photos